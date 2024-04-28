Addison Advisors LLC Has $605,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $322.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

