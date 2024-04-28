iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2,068.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after purchasing an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202,820 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

