Addison Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $231.02 and a 1 year high of $300.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

