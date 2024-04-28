Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 121,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 1.49% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $540,000.

BSCX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.24. 50,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,252. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

