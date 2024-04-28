Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 431 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 970.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 90.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 78.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 465,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RRC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.