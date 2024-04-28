Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $782,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $8.64 on Friday, hitting $273.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.44 and a 200 day moving average of $226.74.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

