Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces Earnings Results

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 2,150,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,465. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $89,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,227,000 after buying an additional 1,217,278 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,289,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

