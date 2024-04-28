Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. 46,526,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,120,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

