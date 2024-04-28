Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 144 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.1 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 584,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

