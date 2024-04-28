Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 103 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $106.32. 1,037,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.07.

Get Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.