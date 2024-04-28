AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) vs. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Financial Review

AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AltC Acquisition and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 5 4 0 2.44

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.33%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AltC Acquisition N/A -88.20% 2.56% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 4.43% 2.91% 0.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AltC Acquisition and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.10 billion 2.11 $43.38 million $0.42 47.62

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

