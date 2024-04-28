Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $274.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.52. Visa has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

