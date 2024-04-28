Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ambarella by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ambarella by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Ambarella by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

AMBA traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $43.09. 596,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,742,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

