Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Update

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the March 31st total of 706,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ APYX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

