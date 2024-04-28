Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 110,677 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $45,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

