Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. 6,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada and Australia.

