Cercano Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 585,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,022,000. Dynatrace makes up approximately 1.1% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cercano Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 1,924,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at $847,614,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.