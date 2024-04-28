Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 887 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 751,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

