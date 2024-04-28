Consolidated Planning Corp Has $474,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.