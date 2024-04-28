Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after acquiring an additional 358,319 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,911,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,239,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.09. The company had a trading volume of 191,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,694. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

