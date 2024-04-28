Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of DDS traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $448.97. 68,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,002. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $272.58 and a one year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.59 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

