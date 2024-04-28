Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires 7,040 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $254.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.16 and its 200-day moving average is $347.46. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

