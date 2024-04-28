Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,926 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $49,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,401. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

