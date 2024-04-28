Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Account Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Account Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 6.2% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.23.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $10.16 on Friday, hitting $636.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,945. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $640.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.18. The company has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.