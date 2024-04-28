Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Hub Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.25 EPS.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 569,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,603. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

