Delta Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,946 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $187,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

