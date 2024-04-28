Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP opened at $526.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $545.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.49 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

