Dohj LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $335.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.97. The company has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

