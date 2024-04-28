Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.42 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

