Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 437,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 149,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.