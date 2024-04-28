Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUFF. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1,081.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 449,129 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 137,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 72,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 63,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.