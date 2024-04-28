HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 159,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 112,417 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.34. 1,434,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,923. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

