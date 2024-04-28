Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 251,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

