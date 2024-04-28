Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 714.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Illumina by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Illumina Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.31. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.