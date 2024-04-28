Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hecla Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,761,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,686,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,102 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,763.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 1,029,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 974,645 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 163.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,090,000 after purchasing an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

