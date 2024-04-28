IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 186 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,463,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,693 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,898,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

