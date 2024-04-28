Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.85. 2,462,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,213. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

