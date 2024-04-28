Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 45.3% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 144.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 28,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $431.00. 41,874,907 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,550,872. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $436.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.40. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $315.05 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

