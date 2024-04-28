iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 131.6% in April

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 131.6% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXF opened at $35.54 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

