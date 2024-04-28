iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.18

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.18 and traded as low as C$36.13. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$36.13, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.30.
