ODonnell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 0.2% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned 0.48% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 26,600 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $247.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

