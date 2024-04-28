ODonnell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 395,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 6.8% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ODonnell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 7.47% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 66,913 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $406.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

