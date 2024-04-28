RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,350,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of RTX by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,941,000 after buying an additional 1,914,184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 8,331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,766,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,120,000 after buying an additional 1,745,344 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after buying an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

