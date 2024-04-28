Short Interest in Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Drops By 11.5%

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 1,665,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,738.0 days.

Iida Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANTOF remained flat at C$17.00 on Friday. Iida Group has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.00.

Iida Group Company Profile

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

