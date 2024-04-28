Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 4,223 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,359,000 after buying an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,525,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,789,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 168,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,383,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 55,808 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

CCEP opened at $71.50 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.