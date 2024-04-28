Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Athena Gold Stock Performance
Shares of AHNR stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Athena Gold
