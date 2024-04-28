Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Athena Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AHNR stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

