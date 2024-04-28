Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,118. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.57. The stock has a market cap of $380.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,865 shares of company stock valued at $16,029,280. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
