Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thales Stock Up 1.1 %

Thales stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,845. Thales has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $35.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65.

Thales Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Thales’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

