TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Up 99.2% in April

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TIS Price Performance

TISNF stock remained flat at $22.26 during midday trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

