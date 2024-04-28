UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 27,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.48, for a total value of $5,674,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPT shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

UFPT stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.25. 40,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,572. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

